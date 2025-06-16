Kazakhstan, China join forces to strengthen industry and hospitality projects
Kazakhstan has signed several key agreements with major Chinese companies to boost investment in industrial development, grain processing, hospitality, and logistics. The deals include a $1 billion project in Almaty’s expanded “Kairat” industrial zone, a $650 million grain processing complex in Akmola Region, and two $60 million projects in Astana for a multifunctional hotel complex and a logistics park.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy