Kazakhstan, China join forces to strengthen industry and hospitality projects

Kazakhstan has signed several key agreements with major Chinese companies to boost investment in industrial development, grain processing, hospitality, and logistics. The deals include a $1 billion project in Almaty’s expanded “Kairat” industrial zone, a $650 million grain processing complex in Akmola Region, and two $60 million projects in Astana for a multifunctional hotel complex and a logistics park.

