Iran accuses US, Europe of providing Israel with intelligence ahead of Tehran strikes

Iran Materials 15 June 2025 18:38 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Iran president's office

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The United States and several European countries provided Israel with intelligence and weapons before the strikes on Iran, Trend reports.

"Instead of preventing these barbaric attacks, we see the US and a number of European countries providing Israel with political support, including weapons and intelligence. The planes, missiles and weapons that Israel uses against us were provided by these very states," Pezeshkian noted.

According to him, one of the American officials, in a conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, stated that Israel allegedly "is not capable of taking action without US permission."

