Azerbaijan hosts second Organizing Committee meeting for III CIS Games (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 13 June 2025 22:26 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. On June 13, the second meeting of the Organizing Committee for the III CIS Games was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Samir Sharifov, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the Baku City Circuit Operating Company, operating under the Ministry of Youth and Sports, delivered presentations on the progress of preparations for the upcoming Games.

Participants were briefed in detail on key organizational areas, including registration processes, airport pick-up and drop-off arrangements, and transport services for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as competition days. Discussions also covered logistics and supplies, administrative support, personnel and volunteer coordination, media services, communications, preparation of sports venues, and security measures.

