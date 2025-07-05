Turkmenistan greenlights co-op between Türkmenaragatnaşyk and Estonian academy
Turkmenistan’s Türkmenaragatnaşyk agency plans to collaborate with an Estonian academic institution to enhance experience sharing, international partnerships, and ICT specialist training. Approved by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the initiative aims to strengthen digital governance and communication practices as part of broader efforts to engage with global organizations like the UN Development Program.
