Uzbekistan bids for audit and advisory services for scientific information center
Uzbekistan has launched a tender for consultancy services to modernize the Center for Scientific and Technical Information (CSTI) under the PRIM Grant Program. The selected firm will conduct a financial audit and provide tax and financial advisory support to enhance CSTI’s transparency and capacity for donor-funded projects. Expressions of interest are due by July 16, 2025.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy