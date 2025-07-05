Uzbekistan bids for audit and advisory services for scientific information center

Uzbekistan has launched a tender for consultancy services to modernize the Center for Scientific and Technical Information (CSTI) under the PRIM Grant Program. The selected firm will conduct a financial audit and provide tax and financial advisory support to enhance CSTI’s transparency and capacity for donor-funded projects. Expressions of interest are due by July 16, 2025.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register