President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro Moros, Trend reports.

''Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela – Independence Day.

Azerbaijani-Venezuelan friendly relations are based on good traditions. I am confident that we will continue to successfully pursue our joint efforts to strengthen interstate relations and to realize the great potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields.

On this significant day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your work, and to the friendly people of Venezuela – lasting peace and prosperity,'' the letter reads.