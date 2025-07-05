Croatia sharpens combat readiness in strategic move for defense forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Croatia continues to invest in defense posture and industry by upgrading the skills of its personnel, Trend reports via the Croatian Ministry of Defense.

A total of 46 participants have completed foreign language training programs held at the Katarina Zrinska Foreign Language Center in Croatia.

The training was carried out in Zagreb, Osijek, and Split, the three regional branches of the center.

Meanwhile, it included the 79th generation of intensive training in English, German, and Italian, and the 4th generation of non-intensive training in English, French, and Italian.

Out of the total, 32 participants completed the intensive course, while 14 completed the non-intensive program, enhancing language skills critical for international cooperation and defense engagement.

