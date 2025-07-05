BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5.​ The 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) held in Azerbaijan's Khankendi can be assessed as an important political and economic event not only at the regional but also at the global level. For Azerbaijan, holding this summit in Khankendi is a symbol of both a historical victory and the creation of a new global discussion platform.

Khankendi is the heart of Karabakh, the ancient land of Azerbaijan. The fact that an event of international significance was held in this region, which had been occupied for many years, is a message to the world: Azerbaijan's historical right has been restored, and now Khankendi is a place for regional and even global cooperation and dialogue.

ECO is an important regional platform that serves as a bridge between Asia and Europe, connecting 10 countries. The strategic location of the ECO countries is important for energy resources, transport corridors, and economic integration. The fact that Azerbaijan hosted the ECO summit, including the fact that it was held in Khankendi, testifies to the country's regional leadership and its active participation in global cooperation.

With the organization of the ECO summit in Khankendi, this city becomes a venue for not only regional but also international events, political, economic, and cultural discussions. This is a diplomatic success for Azerbaijan, as well as a symbol of stability, cooperation, and development in the region.

The ECO summit in Khankendi demonstrates both the regional leadership of Azerbaijan and its contribution to solving global problems. This means the revival of Karabakh and the transformation of Khankendi into a global discussion platform. This summit once again shows that Azerbaijan has become an influential center for the development of the region, peace, and cooperation. In the future, the role of Khankendi as a center of international dialogue and cooperation will only strengthen.