Azerbaijan adopts budget execution in third reading of parliament

Azerbaijan’s Parliament has adopted the bill “On the Execution of the State Budget for 2024” in its third reading. In 2024, state budget revenues totaled 37.1 billion manat, while expenditures reached 37.7 billion manat, resulting in a deficit of 551.8 million manat, or 0.4% of GDP.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register