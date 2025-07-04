Kazakhstan sees rise in bank transfers, boosting financial sector confidence in 5M2025
From January through May 2025, Kazakhstan’s Interbank Money Transfer System processed 14.4 million transactions totaling approximately $1.15 trillion, marking a 21.8 percent increase in transaction count and an 8.7 percent rise in volume compared to the same period in 2024.
