Kyrgyz authorities draw attention to price swings in essential goods
Photo: Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and the Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s Agriculture Ministry has reported modest increases in food prices, including lamb, sugar, and eggs, while potatoes and rice saw declines. The ministry also compared domestic price changes with those in Kazakhstan and Russia, where onion and flour costs surged, according to the latest July 2 monitoring.
