Afghanistan proposes to hold next ECO summit in Kabul

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4.​ It has been proposed to hold the 18th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Kabul, Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Abdul Ghani Baradar said during the 17th summit of the ECO, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He noted that the geographical location of Afghanistan positions it as a vital link between the nations of the region, paving the way for partnerships that can bear fruit for all involved.

Baradar said that Afghanistan is open to joint work and invited regional and friendly countries to actively participate in economic projects in the country.

According to him, novel initiatives are being operationalized in the Central Asian and South Asian regions, particularly within the domains of transit infrastructure and market dynamics, with the objective of enhancing collaborative synergies and establishing equitable opportunities for all stakeholders, inclusive of Afghanistan.



He articulated that these initiatives function as a conduit for enhancing reciprocal trust and pragmatic collaboration, particularly within the domains of energy and transportation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel