Kazakhstan pushes for energy independence and renewable growth by 2035
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
At a meeting led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kazakhstan’s energy strategy was reviewed, focusing on President’s directives. Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov announced plans to add over 26 GW of capacity by 2035, including 10 GW already in development, with 621.5 MW expected in 2025 - mostly from renewables.
