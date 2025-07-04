Uzbekistan's bean exports show strong growth and global reach in 5M2025

From January to May 2025, Uzbekistan exported 39,022 tons of beans worth $158.5 million, mainly to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Georgia, and Türkiye. This export growth highlights Uzbekistan’s strengthened position in the global bean market, reflecting strong demand and promising prospects for further expansion.

