Azerbaijan unveils new animal insurance guidelines to support farmers
In Azerbaijan, state-supported agricultural insurance allows farmers to insure livestock against multiple risks at affordable rates. For example, insuring a sheep worth 300 manat (about $176) costs just 6.9 manat (about $4.06) after state support, while insuring a cow worth 1,000 manat (about $588) costs only 24.5 manat (about $14.44). The government covers 50 percent of the total insurance premium.
