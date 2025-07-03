Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan's friendship enjoys official and public channels - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3.​ Relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have long moved beyond classic diplomatic frameworks, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

He said that these affiliations are now established on robust frameworks of camaraderie, confidence, and tactical collaboration.

"President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s latest visit to Baku once again confirmed this. The meetings held, documents signed, opening ceremonies, and statements made during the visit laid out an important roadmap that defines not only the present but also the future of Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan relations," the analyst mentioned.

According to him, the talks held in Baku showed that political relations between the two countries are based on mutual respect, trust, and full coordination.

"The personal relations between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev adds extra depth to diplomatic relations. This not only enhances bilateral cooperation but also enables a unified approach to regional issues. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan actively support each other on the international stage as well. The regularity of political contacts in a bilateral format and the presence of shared positions on strategic matters create a stable foundation for future cooperation.

The second session of the Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan Supreme Interstate Council held in Baku demonstrates that the cooperation has taken on a more systematic and institutional character. Moreover, numerous documents were signed during the visit, covering areas such as the economy, industry, agriculture, transport, and customs. These agreements are not just declarations of intent - they provide a legal basis for real economic projects.

What makes Azerbaijan–Uzbekistan relations special is that this cooperation already includes the creation of joint industrial zones, the establishment of logistics centers, expansion of the export - import balance, and coordination on transport corridors - many of which have moved from concept to implementation," he explained.

Garayev pointed out that in recent years, coordination between the two countries in the fields of energy and transportation has significantly intensified.

"The Middle Corridor project, initiated by Azerbaijan, is becoming one of the main alternatives for Uzbekistan to access European markets. In this project, Baku is not only positioning itself as a regional logistics hub, but also playing the role of a bridge for Central Asian countries to integrate into international markets. In this context, the planned cooperation in the field of green energy is particularly significant.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan intend to turn their solar and wind energy potential into a regional export system. For this aim, plans are in place to lay an electric cable under the Caspian Sea and build the necessary transmission infrastructure. As a result, both countries will contribute to the European Union’s energy security while diversifying their own energy export portfolios," he said.

The political analyst highlighted that the two inauguration ceremonies held during the visit - the unveiling of Uzbekistan’s new embassy building in Baku and the laying of the first stone for Uzbekistan Park - illustrate that the bond between the two nations is crafted not solely on the pillars of diplomacy but also on the rich soil of public camaraderie.

"The new, spacious embassy building located in a central area is a symbolic step for diplomatic relations and indicates that these ties will intensify further in the future. The creation of the park, on the other hand, reflects the depth of mutual understanding in the humanitarian dimension—particularly in culture, history, and people-to-people diplomacy," Garayev said.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are strengthening their cooperation not only in the political and energy sectors but also in terms of production and industrial collaboration.

"Strategic initiatives are currently underway to facilitate the establishment of collaborative production entities, optimize agricultural logistics frameworks, and develop integrated platforms for exportation. The executed agreements and deliberations elucidate a substantial capital infusion opportunity within these domains. Augmenting reciprocal trade volume continues to be a pivotal area of emphasis. In juxtaposition to antecedent years, there has been a discernible uptick in this domain lately, signifying that economic interconnections are evolving in a more systematic framework.



Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan exhibit a synergistic paradigm in their strategic frameworks aimed at fortifying regional stability and security dynamics. Both nations adhere to the foundational tenets of sovereignty sanctity, non-intrusive engagement, and synergistic collaboration within the realm of global diplomacy. These foundational tenets facilitate a harmonized and pragmatic approach to policy formulation, encompassing not just bilateral engagements but also broader regional dynamics.



In summation, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s diplomatic engagement in Baku epitomizes the progressively evolving bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan. This collaboration, underpinned by extensive alignment, tactical harmonization, and the tenets of camaraderie, functions as a paradigm for the area and a blueprint for forthcoming amalgamation," Garayev concluded.

