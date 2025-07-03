Azerbaijan's NOC members accede various commissions of European Olympic Committees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Executive Committee of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) has approved the new composition of the commissions for 2025-2029, a source in Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee (NOC) told Trend.

As noted, the new composition of the commissions also includes two NOC members.

According to the decision, the Director of the NOC Sports Department Hasanagha Rzayev was elected as a member of the EOC eSports Commission, and the Director of the International Relations Department Anar Baghirov, as a member of the European Union and International Relations Commission.

