Kazakhstan launches eco-friendly silicon-carbon production facility in Almaty
Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan
An innovative facility in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has launched production of a silicon-carbon composite made from rice processing waste. Developed by the National Center for Complex Processing of Mineral Raw Materials, the eco-friendly project follows nearly 20 years of research and holds over 15 patents.
