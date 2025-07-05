Azerbaijan discusses preparations for 82nd session of UNESCAP in Baku (PHOTO)

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana today, the Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement, Trend reports.

The importance of Alisjahbana's participation in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in the city of Khankendi was noted at the meeting.

Satisfaction was expressed with the level of long-term partnership between Azerbaijan and UNESCAP.

They exchanged views on issues related to preparations for the 82nd session of UNESCAP, which is scheduled to be held in Baku in April next year.

During the meeting, prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCAP in areas of mutual interest were discussed, and the importance of continuing effective cooperation within the framework of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia - SPECA was also emphasized.

