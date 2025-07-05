Uzbekistan launches tender for communication services under livestock development project

Uzbekistan’s Committee for Veterinary and Livestock Development has launched a tender for consulting services to design and implement a communication plan for a livestock sector sustainability project, supported by the French Development Agency (AFD). Funded under loan agreement CUZ1018 01 S, the tender aims to attract qualified consulting firms, with proposals due by July 25, 2025.

