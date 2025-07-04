Slovenian logistics brigade marks anniversary with major reform (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. A ceremony marking the Day of the Logistics Brigade was held on Friday, July 4, at the Peter Petrič Barracks in Kranj, Slovenia, Trend reports via the country's government website.

The brigade's commander, Lieutenant Colonel Igor Veršnik, used the occasion to highlight the unit's development and role in the Slovenian Armed Forces, as well as to speak about its ongoing transformation.

Lieutenant Colonel Veršnik, who took command of the Logistics Brigade in March this year, stated that over the past two decades, the brigade has evolved into a unit that has been, and continues to be, the backbone of support for the Slovenian Armed Forces.

“The Logistics Brigade is more than just a military structure. It is a community. It is a mission. It is an alliance among people who trust each other,” he said.

According to Veršnik, this year's celebration comes at a time of significant change, as the brigade undergoes a transformation to adapt to new conditions, challenges, and modern standards.

During the ceremony in Kranj, the most deserving members received medals and commendations, and the best soldier and non-commissioned officer of the Logistics Brigade for 2024 were announced.

Members of the Slovenian Armed Forces' Logistics Brigade celebrate their unit’s day on July 1. On that date in 2002, a working group was established at the Šentvid Barracks, laying the foundation for the operation of the Support Units Command.

Over the years, the Logistics Brigade has developed into an efficient and successful organization that supports all units of the Slovenian Armed Forces both at home and abroad.

Since 2013, it has included members of the 157th and 670th Logistics Regiments, the Military Medical Unit, and the Engineering Unit with the Physicochemical Laboratory, all under the brigade’s command. On the brigade’s anniversary this year, the 157th and 670th Regiments were officially transformed and renamed the 157th and 670th Logistic Support Battalions.

The vision of the Logistics Brigade is to be a successful, efficient, adaptable, and recognizable military organization both domestically and internationally. Its members carry out their mission and duties by continuously upholding leadership principles and military ethics, and by improving knowledge at all levels.

Using information-supported, rational, and optimal processes, they follow logistics trends similar to those in modern market organizations. By observing military standards, they incorporate the principles of modern logistics into the logistical support of the Slovenian Armed Forces.

