Azerbaijani oil increases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on July 3 increased by $1.07 (1,45 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $74.68 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went up by $1.1 (1.52 percent) to $73.43 per barrel.

In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude experienced a growth of $1.09 (1.9 percent) relative to the antecedent rate, culminating in a price point of $58.53 per barrel.

The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, surged by $1.29, or 1.85 percent, from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $71.14 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.