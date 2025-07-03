Iran aims to increase train speed on Tehran-Zanjan railroad line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Iranian Railway Company intends to increase the speed of trains on the Tehran-Qazvin-Zanjan railway line up to 160 kilometers per hour, the Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran, Executive Director of the Iranian Railway Company, Jabbar Ali Zakeri said during a meeting with the Governor of Qazvin Province Mohammad Nozari, Trend reports.

According to him, it will be possible to increase the speed by improving the safety of this railroad line, carrying out certain technical works, as well as carrying out construction works at the crossings.

The speed of trains on the 315-kilometer-long Tehran-Qazvin-Zanjan railway line is about 140 kilometers per hour. Iran intends to accelerate both passenger and freight transportation by increasing the speed of trains in this direction.

The length of railway lines in Iran is 14,984 kilometers. Iran's railroad lines use 993 locomotives, 29,950 freight cars and 2,178 passenger cars.