Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin scales up in price
The price of Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin rose to 832 million rials (about $1,386) on July 3. This increase follows continued currency fluctuations after the Central Bank adopted a floating exchange rate in May 2024. Older coins and smaller denominations also saw varied pricing in the local gold market.
