Kazakhstan mining firm hits historic high in coal exports in June 2025

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

In June 2025, JSC "Shubarkol Komir" set a new coal export loading record of 841,000 tons, 26 percent above the year's monthly average, thanks to efficient coordination with railway workers. Several companies, including LLP "Saryarka ENERGY" and JSC "Shubarkol Premium," also saw significant export growth.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register