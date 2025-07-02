Kazakhstan mining firm hits historic high in coal exports in June 2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
In June 2025, JSC "Shubarkol Komir" set a new coal export loading record of 841,000 tons, 26 percent above the year's monthly average, thanks to efficient coordination with railway workers. Several companies, including LLP "Saryarka ENERGY" and JSC "Shubarkol Premium," also saw significant export growth.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy