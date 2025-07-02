Kyrgyzstan’s tax and customs revenues beat projections in 1H2025

Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

In the first half of 2025, Kyrgyzstan's Tax Service exceeded its collection plan by more than $70 million, while the Customs Service outperformed by over $11 million. Chairman of the Cabinet Adylbek Kasymaliev praised the agencies and urged continued efficiency throughout the year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register