Kyrgyzstan’s tax and customs revenues beat projections in 1H2025
Photo: Cabinet of the Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
In the first half of 2025, Kyrgyzstan's Tax Service exceeded its collection plan by more than $70 million, while the Customs Service outperformed by over $11 million. Chairman of the Cabinet Adylbek Kasymaliev praised the agencies and urged continued efficiency throughout the year.
