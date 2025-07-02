Azerbaijan's Lachin stages panel session on women's role in sustainable dev't (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, July 2. A panel session themed "The Role of Women in Sustainable Development" has been held as part of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Women's Forum in Lachin, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The event was moderated by Acting Executive Director of the ECO Clean Energy Center Aysel Yaqubova.

The panel session focused on questions such as "Which economic tools are most effective to empower women-led green businesses in ECO countries?" and "How can digital inclusivity and innovation be accelerated through cooperation?"

The speakers included Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Protection, and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, Aliza Soltonbekova, Deputy Minister of Family and Social Services of Türkiye, Leman Yenigun, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Ilhama Gadimova, Director of the Department for ECO and Multilateral Economic Cooperation at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Behzad Azarsa, Head of the ECO Science Fund, Seyid Komail Tayyibi, and Industrial Development Expert at the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Tatyana Chernyavskaya.

Azarsa expressed Iran’s willingness to host a high-level meeting involving women from ECO member states.

He also proposed the establishment of a green fund for women within the ECO.

“Additionally, we want a separate fund to financially support projects proposed by women. We believe supporting women will contribute to the development of civil societies,” he said.

Tayyibi stated that the ECO Science Fund offers grants to entrepreneurial women.

“Currently, the organization runs a ‘green science’ program focusing on green sectors of the economy. ECO leads in promoting science and innovation, and this will remain a priority,” he explained.

Gadimova spoke about the country’s agricultural development achievements.

She noted that Aghali village in the Zangilan district, established on principles of smart management, green infrastructure, and sustainable livelihoods, is home to the first generation of digitally connected farmers and returnees in liberated territories.

“Aghali’s women and youth now manage farms equipped with solar-powered irrigation, digital soil sensors, and e-government access points designed for climate resilience and innovation. Azerbaijan is committed to advancing gender equality, sustainability, and climate justice, not just in theory but in the real lives of people,” added the official.

The panel session continued with an open discussion and Q&A.

