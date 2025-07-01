Baku to host meeting of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. A meeting of the Azerbaijani-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission will be held in Baku, Trend reports.

The relevant agreement was reached today during a phone conversation between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the phone conversation, the leaders articulated their perspectives on the potential trajectories for bilateral engagement between their respective nations and reached a consensus to convene a session of the Intergovernmental Commission in Baku in the near future.

