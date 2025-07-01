Kazakhstan backs stronger, more impactful SCO, President Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 1. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Nurlan Yermekbayev, and discussed further development of cooperation, Trend reports.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan places special importance on strengthening the role of the SCO as an effective and balanced international organization capable of promptly responding to contemporary challenges in global politics.

Moreover, the President highly appreciated China’s current chairmanship of the SCO and expressed support for further improvement of the Organization’s mechanisms.

Furthermore, the implementation of the key priorities put forward by Kazakhstan within the SCO was reviewed.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an international regional organization established to strengthen security, political, and economic cooperation in Eurasia. It was created to enhance security, combat terrorism, and develop economic cooperation among Eurasian countries.