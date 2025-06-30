Azerbaijani FM meets with Uzbekistan's Deputy FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Bobur Usmanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, on June 30, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told Trend.

The meeting focused on plans and joint projects stemming from the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan alliance, preparations for upcoming high-level bilateral visits, and the agenda for multilateral cooperation. Discussions also covered preparations for the upcoming 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which will be held in Azerbaijan.

The sides emphasized the importance of the strong brotherly alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, nurtured by high-level contacts between the countries’ leaders, the Intergovernmental Commission, and the mechanism for political consultations.

Furthermore, the meeting included an exchange of views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

