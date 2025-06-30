Turkmenistan, South Korea forge ahead with Daewoo-led industrial push

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 30. Turkmenistan plans to deepen industrial cooperation with South Korea through major joint projects, including a fertilizer plant in Turkmenabat, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Chairman of the Board of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Jeong Won-ju in Ashgabat on the eve of the celebrations marking the second anniversary of the city of Arkadag. The meeting underscored the strengthening strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea.

The Korean guest conveyed greetings from the President of South Korea and congratulated the Turkmen leader on the Arkadag city anniversary, emphasizing the growing interest of Korean business circles in Turkmenistan’s market.

President Berdimuhamedov highlighted Daewoo E&C’s involvement in the construction of a new mineral fertilizer complex in Turkmenabat as a major step forward in bilateral industrial cooperation. He described the project as the beginning of a new phase in Turkmen-Korean ties.

Jeong Won-ju reaffirmed his company’s commitment to full compliance with its obligations and noted the favorable conditions created by the Turkmen government for effective foreign investment and business activity.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction (Daewoo E&C) is a major South Korean construction and engineering company, established in 1973. It's known for its work in civil engineering, housing, plants, and new frontier businesses. The company has a global presence, operating in Asia, Africa, and North America.