One of Azerbaijanis detained in Russia's Yekaterinburg taken into custody

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Mazahir Safarov has been remanded in custody for 22 days as part of the trial of nine Azerbaijanis who were forcibly detained in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, Trend reports.

He and several other Azerbaijanis are accused of contract killings. Some of them will be sentenced today.

The acting Consul General of Azerbaijan in Yekaterinburg, Shokhrat Mustafayev, and the chairman of the public organization "Azerbaijan-Ural", which heads the Azerbaijani diaspora in Yekaterinburg, Shahin Shikhlinsky are also participating in the trial.

On the morning of June 27, officers of the Federal Security Service of Russia conducted a raid on the homes of Azerbaijanis in Yekaterinburg. As a result of the operation, two Azerbaijanis - the brothers of Seyfaddin Huseynli were killed. Several more people were detained.