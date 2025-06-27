Centrum Air opens new route connecting Uzbek and Kyrgyz capitals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 27. Uzbek private airline Centrum Air has launched regular flights between the capitals of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

The new Tashkent–Bishkek route operates twice a week, with flights scheduled on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The launch of this new route will enhance air connectivity between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, making travel more convenient for passengers and expanding the region’s transportation network.

Centrum Air is a privately-owned Uzbek airline that commenced commercial operations in 2023, following an initiative by the Government of Uzbekistan. The airline operates both regular and charter flights to China, Egypt, Russia, Germany, Israel, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Türkiye, and several other countries.