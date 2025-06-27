Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan Land Forces Command (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The visit of the leadership of the Turkish National Defence University’s (NDU) Land Forces Military Institute and the “Headquarters Management Course” listeners, headed by Vice-Rector of the Turkish NDU, Professor Serdar Salman to Azerbaijan is ongoing, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, Deputy Commander of the Azerbaijan Land Forces, Major General Ilgar Latifov met with the delegation led by Professor Serdar Salman.

During the meeting, the importance of military education in enhancing the professionalism of servicemen from both friendly and brotherly countries, as well as the significance of joint exercises conducted to exchange experience was emphasized. A detailed exchange of views was also held on several other issues of mutual interest.

Then the delegation visited the Land Forces’ Battle Control Center and were provided with essential information about the center. The Turkish guests were also presented with a briefing on the Land Forces’ establishment history, main areas of activity, development path, and achievements.