Azerbaijan, China sign agreement to study electric power transmission network (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. During a meeting with Xu Lu, Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (CEEC), Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov discussed the implementation of the Action Plan within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership in the field of renewable energy between Azerbaijan and China, Trend reports.

“We have signed an Agreement with the Electric Power Planning & Engineering Institute (EPPEI) of the People’s Republic of China on the Study of Azerbaijan’s Electric Power Transmission Network.

This agreement marks an important step toward developing our country’s energy system into a flexible, resilient infrastructure adapted to renewable energy sources,” the minister wrote on his page on X.