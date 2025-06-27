Net worth of Turkmen credit institutions grows as total assets decline
The consolidated balance sheet of Turkmenistan’s credit institutions as of June 1, 2025, reveals steady total assets alongside a notable increase in net worth. While deposits and borrowed funds have decreased, credit portfolios remain stable, reflecting cautious financial adjustments in the sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy