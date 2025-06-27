Uzbekistan advances NSDI project with EU and World Bank support

Photo: The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 27. Uzbekistan, the European Union, and the World Bank have held a meeting to explore future cooperation within the framework of the National Spatial Data Infrastructure (NSDI)project, Trend reports.

The meeting brought together Ilkhom Norkulov, First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Jana Kurpiša, representative of the European Union; and Mohamed Nada, Senior Urban Specialist at the World Bank.

Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on the digitalization and integration of Uzbekistan’s NSDI — a strategic national initiative aimed at establishing a unified digital platform for the collection, management, and exchange of geospatial data across key sectors such as public administration, urban planning, transportation, and environmental protection.

Special attention was given to the following priority areas of the project:

Comprehensive analysis of regional and economic potential;

Development of sustainable strategies for both urban and rural areas;

Integration of advanced digital and geospatial technologies in spatial planning;

Enhancement of inter-agency coordination and involvement of international experts.

All sides expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation and initiating joint efforts in support of the “Uzbekistan – 2030” Strategy, which envisions rapid, inclusive, and sustainable regional development.

The National Spatial Data Infrastructure represents a set of technological, legal, and institutional solutions designed to enable the effective use of spatial data for achieving national development goals.