Lithuania approves major armed forces overhaul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania has approved the Ministry of National Defense’s proposal to amend the Law on the Fundamental Structure of the Armed Forces. The reforms are aimed at strengthening existing military capabilities, establishing new military units, and increasing the number of personnel within Lithuania’s defense system, Trend reports.

The law amendment seeks to redefine the core structure of the Lithuanian Armed Forces by reorganizing existing permanent military units and establishing new combat support and logistics units.

It also includes renaming certain units in accordance with the traditions of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

“To strengthen Lithuania’s defense capabilities, we are restructuring the armed forces, establishing new units, increasing troop numbers, and improving service conditions,” said Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė.

“This is necessary to ensure the First Division — the backbone of our armed forces — reaches full operational capability and is ready to respond effectively in times of crisis or war.”

The updated structure will support the formation of the First Division of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, which will include three permanent infantry brigades:

“Iron Wolf” Infantry Brigade

“Aukštaitija” Infantry Brigade



“Žemaitija” Infantry Brigade (named after Grand Hetman Jonas Karolis Chodkevičius)

Additional supporting units will include engineering and artillery regiments, a reconnaissance battalion, and specialized artillery battalions named after historical military leaders.

New Units and Renaming

The amendments also provide for the creation of new units:

A Tank Battalion under the “Iron Wolf” Brigade

A Logistics Battalion under the “Aukštaitija” Brigade

Division-level support units including a Reconnaissance Battalion, Communications Battalion, and Transportation Battalion

Two Air Defense Battalions under the Air Defense Regiment

Multiple Rocket Launcher and Self-Propelled Artillery Battalions under the Artillery Regiment

Additional units such as the Military Commandant Directorate and the Garrison Support Service are also included in the revised structure.

New names will be assigned to several military units to reflect historical legacy, such as:

Kazimieras Semenavičius Air Defense Regiment

General Kazimieras Nestoras Sapiega

Fusilier Battalion (Naval Port & Coastal Defense Service)

Major General Jonas Sutkus Depot Service

Lieutenant General Jokūbas Jasinskis

Logistics Battalion

Personnel Growth

The legislation sets long-term goals to increase the number of personnel in the national defense system:

Professional military personnel: up to 20,000

Volunteer soldiers: up to 6,800

Cadets: up to 600

In accordance with the increased unit sizes and operational demands, the number of senior officers and generals will also be increased. More reservists will be called up each year for training and exercises.

Funding

The structural and personnel expansions will be financed through the state budget allocations already designated to the Ministry of National Defense. Additional acquisitions of weaponry, equipment, ammunition, and infrastructure required for the division’s development will be financed through supplementary state funding allocated for this purpose.