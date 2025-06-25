New road commissioned in Vanj district of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 25. A new road connecting the Vanj district center with the Dushanbe–Kulma highway has been put into operation in the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region of Tajikistan, Trend reports, citing the administration of the president of Tajikistan.

During the opening ceremony, President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, emphasized that the new road contributes to the development of vital transport corridors, promotes sustainable economic growth, and improves living conditions for local residents.

Built as part of a broader initiative to meet international standards for infrastructure, the two-lane road stretches 16 kilometers. It is designed to enhance transportation efficiency and support the region’s social and economic integration.

Additionally, under the president’s directive, three kilometers of urban roads within Vanj district will be reconstructed, further boosting local infrastructure.

The main road from the district center to the Dushanbe–Kulma highway holds strategic importance, as it enables increased volume and improved quality of both freight and passenger transportation.

On June 25, Rahmon, arrived in the Gorno-Badakhshan autonomous region to assess living conditions, review progress on development and improvement projects, inaugurate several key facilities, hold meetings with residents of cities and districts, and take part in events marking National Unity Day.

In preparation for the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of Tajikistan (in September 2026), the construction of 140 facilities of various purposes is planned in the Vanj district.