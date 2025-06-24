Turkmenistan, China come to novel terms in standardization and metrology

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 24. Turkmenistan and China have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the fields of standardization and metrology, Trend reports.

The document was signed between the State Standards Center of the Main State Service "Turkmenstandartlary" and the Shaanxi Institute of Metrology during a visit by the Chinese delegation to Ashgabat from June 22 through 24. The visit took place within the framework of China’s "One Belt, One Road" initiative.

The agreement provides for knowledge transfer, capacity building in calibration and measurement, and enhanced information exchange between national metrology institutes. The State Standards Center of Turkmenistan has engaged in the interlaboratory comparison initiative orchestrated by the Chinese counterpart, encompassing participation from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan as well. The initiative seeks to evaluate the competency of laboratories in the calibration of metrological instruments—specifically mass standards—and foster inter-laboratory confidence in measurement protocols to mitigate technical trade impediments.



Subsequent to the discussions, both parties delineated precise collaborative objectives in the realms of metrology and standardization.

