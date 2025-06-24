World Bank experts discuss strengthening public-private partnerships with Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 23. World Bank experts specializing in public-private partnerships (PPP) met with Ilhomjon Umrzakov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The meeting brought together key figures including Elena Timusheva, World Bank Specialist on Public-Private Partnerships; David Duarte, PPP Consultant; Abduqodir Yoqubov, Deputy Director of the Public-Private Partnership Development Department; along with other senior representatives from both sides.

Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in PPPs and advancing technical collaboration on fiscal risk management mechanisms. The parties exchanged views on methodologies and practical tools for screening and evaluating PPP projects, exploring ways to further improve these processes.

In addition, participants reviewed ongoing PPP projects and their outcomes, with a particular emphasis on ensuring financial stability and increasing investment attractiveness in critical sectors such as water supply and transport.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to deepen cooperative relations and to implement systematic, effective measures aimed at achieving shared goals in the development and management of public-private partnerships.

Earlier on June World Banl also held meetings on to discuss enhancing Uzbekistan’s healthcare system on enhancing the support system for green public procurement