Many countries use Azerbaijani gas to ensure their energy security - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Today, Azerbaijan is among the countries ensuring Europe’s energy security, and it is no coincidence that the European Union refers to Azerbaijan as a reliable partner and pan-European gas supplier, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the opening ceremony of the “8 November” Power Plant in Mingachevir.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijani gas is currently exported via pipelines to 12 countries, adding: “It is precisely because of this indicator and the geographical coverage of our gas supply that Azerbaijan ranks among the leading countries globally. Naturally, many countries use Azerbaijani gas to ensure their energy security.”