Uzbekistan indicates significant uptick in pivotal service sectors
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan’s service sector is gaining momentum, with key industries such as accommodation, transport, and finance showing strong growth in early 2025, according to fresh data from the National Statistics Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy