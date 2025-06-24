Official footage released of U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The U.S. military has released official footage of its airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, offering a first look at Operation Midnight Hammer, Trend reports.

The video shows the strikes targeting multiple nuclear sites in Iran.

As previously reported, on June 22, U.S. Air Force jets carried out coordinated attacks on three Iranian nuclear sites.

“We have successfully completed our mission against three nuclear facilities in Iran — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. All aircraft have safely exited Iranian airspace. A full bomb payload was delivered to the primary target at Fordow. All planes are now returning home,” U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media.