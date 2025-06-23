Azerbaijani state bodies keen to whip up offers for naming Shusha as ECO tourism capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ A number of state entities in Azerbaijan will prepare an action plan on declaring Shusha the tourism capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for 2026, Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the document, the State Tourism Agency, the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance, the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha district, the Shusha City State Reserve Department public legal entity and other relevant state bodies (legal entities of the state) to be determined in the implementation process must submit their proposals on the above said action plan to the Cabinet of Ministers within one month.

The implementation of this decree has been entrusted to the Humanitarian Affairs Department of the Cabinet of Ministers' Office.

This decree came into force on June 21.

