Turkmenistan, U.S. discuss regional stability and humanitarian issues

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 23. Turkmenistan and the United States held diplomatic consultations to address regional and international issues, with particular attention to the Middle East, Trend reports.

The talks were conducted via a phone call between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, initiated by the American side.

The sides exchanged views on the evolving regional agenda and emphasized the long-standing cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United States in political, economic, trade, and socio-cultural fields.

Turkmenistan reiterated its commitment to peaceful diplomacy and its readiness to contribute to regional stability, referencing its permanent neutrality status, affirmed three times by United Nations General Assembly resolutions.

The conversation was described as friendly and constructive, highlighting the continued engagement between Ashgabat and Washington.