US raising red flag for its citizens in Qatar as tensions with Iran heat up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The US Embassy in Qatar has advised American citizens to remain where they are until further notice amid rising tensions with Iran, Trend reports.

The advisory was issued through an email sent to US nationals in the Gulf country.

"As an additional precaution, we recommend that US citizens shelter in place until further notice," the embassy stated.

This alert follows an earlier advisory issued last week, when the US temporarily restricted access for its personnel to Al-Udeid Air Base, located in the desert outside Doha. The base is considered the largest US military installation in the Middle East.

In its broader message, the embassy urged Americans to "exercise increased caution" and warned of potential protests targeting US citizens and interests abroad.

