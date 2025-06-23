Israel executes targeted operations on multiple Iranian airports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The Israeli Air Force has struck six airports in western, eastern and central Iran, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in its statement, Trend reports.

"The Israeli army attacked six airports in the western, eastern and central parts of the country in an effort to strengthen air superiority over Iran. The strikes damaged runways, underground facilities and a refueling aircraft. The UAVs destroyed 15 Iranian warplanes and helicopters," the statement added.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, The United States executed precision airstrikes aimed at three strategic nuclear installations in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

