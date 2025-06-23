Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani judokas shine at European Youth Judo Cup in Berlin

Azerbaijan Materials 23 June 2025 00:43 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani judokas shine at European Youth Judo Cup in Berlin

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The European Youth Judo Cup has concluded in the German capital, Berlin, with Azerbaijani judokas delivering a strong performance, Trend reports.

On the final day of the tournament, four Azerbaijani athletes reached the podium. In the -90 kg weight category, an all-Azerbaijani final saw Tuncay Shamil claim gold, while Aslan Kotsoyev secured silver.

Suleiman Shukurov (-81 kg) and Ramazan Akhmedov (+100 kg) added bronze medals to the team’s tally.

Earlier in the tournament, Nihad Mamishov (-60 kg), Magomed Musayev (-66 kg), and Abil Yusubov (-73 kg) each won silver medals. Meanwhile, Nizami Imranov (-66 kg) and Mehdi Jafarov (-73 kg) earned bronze.

In total, the Azerbaijani team captured 9 medals — 1 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze — finishing first in the men’s team medal count and third overall among 34 participating nations.

Latest

Latest

Read more