Azerbaijani judokas shine at European Youth Judo Cup in Berlin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The European Youth Judo Cup has concluded in the German capital, Berlin, with Azerbaijani judokas delivering a strong performance, Trend reports.

On the final day of the tournament, four Azerbaijani athletes reached the podium. In the -90 kg weight category, an all-Azerbaijani final saw Tuncay Shamil claim gold, while Aslan Kotsoyev secured silver.

Suleiman Shukurov (-81 kg) and Ramazan Akhmedov (+100 kg) added bronze medals to the team’s tally.

Earlier in the tournament, Nihad Mamishov (-60 kg), Magomed Musayev (-66 kg), and Abil Yusubov (-73 kg) each won silver medals. Meanwhile, Nizami Imranov (-66 kg) and Mehdi Jafarov (-73 kg) earned bronze.

In total, the Azerbaijani team captured 9 medals — 1 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze — finishing first in the men’s team medal count and third overall among 34 participating nations.