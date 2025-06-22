Iran blames Washington for provoking Israel’s attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The recent U.S. strikes on several Iranian nuclear sites have confirmed that the United States is the main force behind Israel’s military air attacks on Iran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said today during a Cabinet meeting, Trend reports.

Pezeshkian noted that although the U.S. initially tried to conceal its involvement in Israel’s attacks, it was forced to intervene directly following a firm response from Iran’s armed forces.

He strongly condemned the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“The powerful attacks by Iran’s armed forces against Israel early this morning were, in fact, a response to American policies, because Israel alone does not have the capacity to attack Iran,” Pezeshkian stated.

The president added that officials at various levels across Iranian provinces should take the initiative amid the current crisis to resolve local problems. He emphasized that the process of releasing goods at the country’s ports must be expedited, and the Ministries of Interior, Economic Affairs and Finance, and Agriculture must exercise strict and continuous oversight of these operations.